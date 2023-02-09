Deceased housekeeper’s son takes stand in Murdaugh trial

(NewsNation) — An attorney who represents the family of the Murdaugh’s deceased housekeeper said his client’s testimony Thursday was compelling.

The witness, Tony Satterfield, said Murdaugh told him he would get his insurers to take care of him and his brother financially. Murdaugh eventually got settlements of more than $4 million, but Satterfield said his family found out after the killings and never saw any of it.

He testified that his mother, Gloria Satterfield, was a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaughs for more than 20 years before she fell at their home, dying weeks later from her injuries.

“Alex (Murdaugh) is just a serial thief, a guy that will steal from family members, law partners, clients and friends. It’s stunning,” said Satterfield family attorney Eric Bland.

Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murdering his wife and son.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.