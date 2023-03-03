Murdaugh maintains innocence during sentencing

WALTERBORO, S.C. (NewsNation) — “I’m innocent. I would never hurt my wife, Maggie, and I would never hurt my son, Paw Paw,” Alex Murdaugh said as he addressed the court Friday during his sentencing hearing.

Murdaugh addressed the court personally instead of having his defense speak on his behalf or try to mitigate his sentence.

Judge Clifton Newman scolded Murdaugh and gave him a chance to admit guilt.

“It might not have been you, it might have been the monster you’ve become … maybe you’ve become another person. I’ve seen that before,” Newman responded to Murdaugh’s second proclamation of innocence.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters said the only just consequence for Murdaugh would be a life sentence.

“This man should never be allowed to be among free, law-abiding citizens again,” Waters said.

Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life sentences without parole for the murder of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh avoided the death penalty because the prosecution asked for life sentences to hold him responsible for his crimes. He will spend the remainder of his life, living out his sentence in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.