Murdaugh defense: Clerk pressured jury into guilty verdict

FILE – Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son by Judge Clifton Newman at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, March 3, 2023 in in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh’s lawyers have filed court papers that he plans to plead guilty in federal court to charges he stole money from clients. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, File, Pool)

(NewsNation) — Defense attorneys for former lawyer Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion for a new trial, alleging a clerk at the court pressured the jury into returning a quick guilty verdict.

The defense team also wrote a letter to the United States Attorney for South Carolina requesting an investigation be opened into the clerk and her conduct.

In March, Murdaugh was convicted of the murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the crimes. He is currently awaiting trial on multiple counts of financial crimes, cases which were postponed until after the murder trial.

According to the motion, Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill told jurors to not be “misled” or “fooled” by Murdaugh’s testimony. The documents say Hill regularly talked to jurors, including the jury foreperson.

According to the documents, Hill and the foreperson had multiple private conversations and other jurors were instructed not to ask about what they discussed.

Murdaugh’s team also alleges Hill was involved in removing the previous foreperson from the jury. The individual was removed after their ex-husband posted on Facebook referencing the juror discussing the case. When asked to produce the post, Hill was unable to but provided an apology post from the same user stating they had removed an “ugly post” they made previously.

Hill questioned the juror about the post but was not able to produce it to show the juror and asked if the juror had made up their mind about Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence.

Murdaugh’s team alleges that the person who made the post was not related to the juror, but had the same name as the ex-husband. They accuse Hill of fabricating the initial post and misrepresenting the apology post, alleging she was aware the individual had no connection to the juror.

That juror was then dismissed from the jury.

During jury deliberations, the motion claims Hill urged jurors to come back with a quick verdict, indicating they would have to stay in a hotel overnight if they took too long, although none of the jurors were prepared for such a stay, and telling smokers they could not have any smoke breaks until deliberations ended.

Hill reportedly told jurors they would be famous and would receive interview requests and handed out business cards from reporters.

Defense attorneys suggest Hill’s behavior was related to her desire to profit off the trial. Hill released a book in August that details the murder trial. She also appeared in media interviews and was interviewed by a documentary crew.

Murdaugh’s team claims Hill’s actions pressured the jury into returning a guilty verdict and deprived Murdaugh of his right to a fair trial and impartial jury. They have requested an evidentiary hearing to present their evidence to a judge and have asked for a new trial.