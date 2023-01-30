Murdaugh appears emotional, cries again during trial

(NewsNation) — From trembling to sometimes crying, Alex Murdaugh’s displays of emotion at his double murder trial have drawn scrutiny.

Matt Harris, co-host of the “Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders” podcast believes a confirmation bias will play into the decision making as the jury continues to examine evidence.

“If you think Alex Murdaugh did it, then everything he does is all part of the massive game that he’s playing,” Harris said Monday night during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.” “If you think he’s innocent, then you think these are legitimate regular tears.”

Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. His wife, Maggie, 52, was shot several times with a rifle; their son Paul, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun near kennels on the property. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later explain in more detail. They described their case as a puzzle in last week’s opening statement.

The trial is expected to last another two weeks.