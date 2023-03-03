Murdaugh family ‘more convinced’ of Alex’s innocence: Lawyer

(NewsNation) — A defense attorney for Alex Murdaugh says the family is “more convinced than ever” of Murdaugh’s innocence following a six-week trial that resulted in a conviction.

Jim Griffin, who represented the disbarred South Carolina attorney during the double murder trial of his wife and son, said in an exclusive prime-time interview Friday on “CUOMO” that the family was “pitched” going into the trial over the tactics employed by the prosecution.

Coming out of the trial after hearing the evidence, they were “more convinced than ever” of Murdaugh’s innocence, Griffin said.

