Guilty: Murdaugh faces sentencing for murder of wife, son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh, the patriarch of a once-powerhouse legal dynasty in South Carolina, awaits sentencing Friday after being found guilty of murdering his wife and youngest son.

The jury in the double murder trial reached a verdict at 6:41 p.m. ET Thursday, just two hours and 51 minutes after it began deliberations.

Murdaugh, 54, was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He faces 30 years to life in prison without parole for each murder charge.

However, prosecutors will not ask for the death penalty, despite it being legal in South Carolina.

A sentencing hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. ET Friday. It is unclear if Murdaugh will take the stand during his hearing and whether his living son, Buster, will address the court in support of his dad.

Regardless, body language expert and former military interrogator Lena Sisco said she doesn’t believe Buster would be able to have any influence on his father’s sentencing, given the overwhelming evidence of the crime and that Murdaugh lied.

Authorities said Paul Murdaugh, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun, each round loaded with a different size shot, while Maggie Murdaugh, 52, was struck with four or five bullets from a rifle. A crime scene report suggested both victims were shot in the head after initially being wounded near dog kennels on the Murdaughs’ sprawling rural property.

More than 75 witnesses were called and about 800 photographs, reports and exhibits were presented as evidence. Jurors also visited the crime scene — a move opposed by the prosecution, which claimed the scene looks different than it did in June 2021, as trees and vegetation have grown and no one has lived on the property since the killings.

Criminal defense attorney Tamara Holder said that during the sentencing hearing, both sides will present in front of the judge: mitigation on the defense side and aggravation on the prosecution side. The defense is expected to present Murdaugh as an outstanding citizen, while the prosecution will paint him as a bad guy who killed his family and a liar.

“This man, now, has been convicted of murdering his son and his wife, it would be very surprising to me if this judge does not sentence him to life in prison,” criminal defense attorney and legal expert Alison Triessl said.

“There’s no way in my mind that he’s not going to get life in prison,” Triessl continued.

She said she doesn’t see any way that the judge isn’t going to give Murdaugh two life sentences, especially given how “heinous” the crimes were and the cover-up.

After the verdict was read, Judge Clifton Newman denied a defense motion to declare a mistrial, saying, “The evidence of guilt is overwhelming.”

Murdaugh, who wore a dress shirt and jacket, appeared stoic with a slight grimace as the verdict was read. Once the hearing ended, Murdaugh was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom by two sheriff’s deputies.

Jury consultant and body language expert Susan Constantine said Murdaugh’s reaction was concealed, that he tried to hold back his emotions when learning of his guilty verdict. She explained that his skin was more blotchy and white, exhibiting fear, and that Murdaugh felt overwhelmed.

Constantine also said that Murdaugh fluttered his eyes every time he heard the word “guilty.”

“That is that cognitive load the reality of what’s happening, but I think he expected it, his whole facial demeanor was just melting off. So he knew before he walked in there,” Constantine said.

Not only did the stream show Murdaugh’s reaction, but there was a split screen with his son Buster. Constantine said Buster’s slumped body language showed he wasn’t feeling very confident. She explained there was even sadness being revealed slightly from the position of Buster’s mouth.

“He has learned over time to mask to conceal his emotions, yes, the lack of tears. But I also think that he expected the same outcome,” she said.

However, Sisco said Murdaugh’s body language spoke louder than Buster’s, explaining that Alex was almost nodding “yes” as if he was saying he deserved what was coming at him.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin told reporters the Murdaugh team was disappointed in the outcome but had no further comment until sentencing.

The state’s legal team emerged from the courthouse to a celebratory atmosphere. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson thanked the prosecution for the past six weeks of late nights spent at a local hotel.

“It was all worth it. Because we got to bring justice and be a voice for Maggie and Paul Murdaugh,” Wilson said. “Today’s verdict proved that no one — no matter who you are in society — is above the law,” he added, a line met with applause from spectators.

Murdaugh comes from a family that dominated the local legal scene for decades. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather were the area’s elected prosecutors for more than 80 years and his family law firm grew to dozens of lawyers by suing railroads, corporations and other big businesses.

The now-disbarred attorney admitted stealing millions of dollars from the family firm and clients, saying he needed the money to fund his drug habit. Before he was charged with murder, Murdaugh was in jail awaiting trial on about 100 other charges ranging from insurance fraud to tax evasion.

Prosecutors told jurors that Murdaugh was afraid all of his misdeeds were about to be discovered, so he killed his wife and son to gain sympathy to buy time to cover his tracks.

Waters commended the jurors for seeing through what he described as more lies by Murdaugh.

“We had no doubt that when we had a chance to present our case in the court of law that they would see through the one last con that Alex Murdaugh was trying to pull. And they did,” Waters said after the verdict.

Murdaugh’s lawyers will almost certainly appeal the conviction based on the judge allowing evidence of the financial crimes, which they contend were unrelated to the killings and were used by prosecutors to smear Murdaugh’s reputation.

Holder agreed that the defense will most certainly appeal Murdaugh’s conviction.

“Almost all cases, whether they’re civil cases or criminal cases, they go up on appeal,” Holder said.

She said in this case, it could be possible that the juror dismissed could be the reason an appeal is granted. Other than that, she said there aren’t many other reasons that stand out to her for an appeal to be granted, especially since he’s already admitted to guilty of stealing and defrauding clients and others under oath.

However, Triessl said the difficulty in trying to appeal is that Murdaugh has already been found guilty and the judge used the words “overwhelming evidence.”

NewsNation writers Sean Noone, Tyler Wornell, Caitlyn Shelton, Cassandra Buchman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.