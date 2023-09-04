Murdaugh lawyers want new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The defense team for disgraced attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh will host a press conference Tuesday to discuss a new trial.

Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, recently filed a motion for a new trial based on “discovered evidence” after the previous trial.

The duo will discuss the motion at a press conference Tuesday at the South Carolina State House.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (Eastern) on the south side of the State House grounds, near the Court of Appeals.

Officials say copies of the filing will be distributed to the press Tuesday morning.

