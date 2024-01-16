Watch live: Alex Murdaugh attends pre-trial public status hearing

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of killing his wife and son, has filed a motion for a new trial later this month. A pre-trial public status hearing Tuesday is expected to set parameters for a possible appeal.

Murdaugh’s lawyers want another trial in the killings of the former lawyer’s wife and younger son, citing allegations that the court clerk improperly influenced the jury.

The defense will get to put forth evidence at a three-day hearing expected to begin Jan. 29, according to a tentative schedule shared by a media liaison for former South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal.

Toal was appointed to take over the case from Judge Clifton Newman, WCBD reported, who could be required to testify under oath.

Toal will decide issues Tuesday like whether jurors can testify behind closed doors to protect their privacy. Jurors, the clerk and even the trial judge might have to testify under oath.

Murdaugh is serving life in prison without parole after he was found guilty last March of killing his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, in June 2021. He was sentenced in November for stealing about $12 million to an additional 27 years behind bars under a plea deal that resolved scores of state crimes related to money laundering, breach of trust and financial fraud.

Toal must decide whether to run back a murder trial that lasted six weeks, involved over 70 witnesses and included about 800 exhibits. The state’s highest court appointed Toal to oversee the weighty matter of a new trial.

Central to the appeal are accusations that Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill tampered with the jury. Murdaugh’s lawyers said in a September filing that the elected official asked jurors whether Murdaugh was guilty or innocent, told them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and pressured jurors to reach a guilty verdict for her own profit.

Hill is also said to have flown to New York City to be with three jurors during their post-trial television interviews and allegedly shared journalists’ business cards with jurors during the proceedings.

She has denied the allegations in a sworn statement, saying she neither asked jurors about Murdaugh’s guilt before deliberations nor suggested to them that he committed the murders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.