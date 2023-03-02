Alex Murdaugh cries while listening to testimony during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — In closing arguments Thursday, defense attorneys said law enforcement, in its eagerness to get a suspect, fabricated evidence against Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son.

“They had decided that unless we find somebody else, it’s going to be Alex,” defense attorney Jim Griffin said.

Murdaugh, 54, the former South Carolina attorney who’s also been charged with a number of financial crimes, has been on trial in the murders of his son Paul, 22, and wife, Maggie, 52.

From the time Alex Murdaugh found his wife and son dead June 7, 2021 at dog kennels near their hunting estate in South Carolina, Griffin said, law enforcement saw Murdaugh as someone who was in their circle of suspects.

“We believe that we’ve shown conclusively that SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) failed miserably in investigating this case, and had they done a competent job that Alex would have been excluded from that circle a year ago, two years ago,” Griffin said.

Griffin argued that hair that had been seen in Maggie’s hair wasn’t tested, and that law enforcement failed to take fingerprints, or footwear impressions. He also said Maggie’s phone was not secured properly and questioned why DNA samples weren’t taken off hers and Paul’s clothes.

“You know whose clothing they took DNA off of extensively? Alex,” Griffin said.

Murdaugh, with a longtime addiction to opioids and financial issues, was an “easy target” for SLED, Griffin argued.

“I hate to say this but the evidence is crystal-clear — from that moment they started fabricating evidence against Alex,” Griffin said. “I don’t make that claim lightly.”

Some of the prosecution’s strongest evidence is that Murdaugh lied about where he was on the night his wife and son died. While he told investigators that he was not at the kennels, Murdaugh was later heard on video footage with Paul and Maggie before they were killed.

Earlier in the trial, Murdaugh said he lied to law enforcement because his addiction problems made him distrustful of state agents.

Griffin repeated these claims Thursday.

“He lied because that’s what addicts do. He lied because he had a closet full of skeletons,” the attorney said.

Along with arguing that law enforcement botched the investigation, Griffin said Murdaugh, Paul and Maggie had a loving relationship, playing testimony of people who worked for them to prove this.

Reuters contributed to this story.