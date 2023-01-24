Murdaugh trial jury may be impacted by family’s history

(NewsNation) — As Day Two of jury selection in the Murdaugh murder trial comes to a close, experts wonder how the Murdaugh family’s history will influence jury opinion.

South Carolina attorney Eric Bland shared insights regarding potential jurors in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, suggesting fear and opinions about Murdaugh’s previous financial crimes could impact jury composition.

“The Murdaugh name is cemented throughout a hundred years in this community, and he will be given every benefit of the doubt,” Bland said on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

“It’s not going to be easy to take down the citadel.”