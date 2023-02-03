Watch live: Law firm employees expected to testify in Murdaugh trial

(NewsNation) — The double-murder trial for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resumes as the proceedings start their eighth day.

Employees or partners from Murdaugh’s law firm will possibly testify Friday about confronting Murdaugh on missing fees, as well as employees of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton to testify about his desperate financial condition at the time of the killings, the Greenville News reported.

Also expected Friday, the state will introduce evidence of Murdaugh’s own admissions of guilt, including a $4.3 million confession of judgment in the Gloria Satterfield Estate case, and possibly a visit from a representative of the S.C. Supreme Court, which disbarred him in July 2022, the Greenville News reported.

On Thursday, explosive allegations of years of Murdaugh’s financial swindling from his former law firm and his clients came to a head at his murder trial.

Judge Clifton Newman heard from witnesses outside the presence of the jury to decide whether they can give evidence in the case.

Jeanne Seckinger, Murdaugh’s longtime friend and the firm’s chief financial officer, bluntly outlined evidence the firm found of Murdaugh’s alleged scheme dating back to 2011. She testified that Murdaugh sometimes kept entire fees required by rules to be shared with the firm.

Murdaugh’s lawyers said prosecutors are trying to smear Murdaugh with bad behavior not related to the killings to bolster their weak case.

But the jury has yet to hear the testimony, as the defense is arguing that Murdaugh’s financial history should not be admissible in court.

Prosecutors said the testimony speaks to Murdaugh’s state of mind when hours later he allegedly killed his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

According to prosecutors, Murdaugh planned the killings to gain sympathy and buy time so he could find a way to cover up the missing money, as he had numerous times before in the past decade or so.

Along with the two murder charges, Murdaugh faces about 100 more counts with most of the charges coming before his murder indictment in July 2022.

The accusations range from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and trying to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.



