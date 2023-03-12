Murdaugh’s appeal unlikely to be granted: Legal expert

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh’s appeal for his double murder conviction is unlikely to succeed, according to NewsNation legal contributor Jesse Weber.

Weber joined “NewsNation Prime” to break down the process, explaining what it would take for Murdaugh’s conviction to be granted an appeal.

“In order to get any successful appeal, it’s called the reversible error. So there was a mistake made, that the end result wouldn’t have happened if this decision wasn’t made. So a court would have to say, well, if these financial crimes weren’t let in, then is it possible Alex Murdaugh would have been found not guilty. I think that’s a bit of a stretch when you look at all of the other evidence,” Weber said.

