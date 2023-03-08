Murdaugh’s defense attorney talks verdict on SC Senate floor

(NewsNation) — Dick Harpootlian, Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorney, returned to the South Carolina Senate floor Tuesday. Harpootlian, who serves as a state senator, discussed Murdaugh’s recent guilty verdict.

“Are you asking me, do I think he made legal errors? Obviously, I mean, we’re going to appeal. Does that mean I’m right? No. There’s five folks across the street that will make that decision and then there’s federal court. So the process is working,” Harpootlian said, in part, while on the floor.

NewsNation affiliate WCBD reports that Harpootlian’s remarks came after Sen. Gerald Malloy praised how Judge Clifton Newman handled the trial.

Alex Murdaugh received two consecutive life sentences after being found guilty of murdering his wife and youngest son. Authorities say Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were fatally shot at the family’s hunting estate in 2021.

After sitting through a six-week trial, the jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning their guilty verdict.

Murdaugh’s defense team plans to appeal the verdict.

In the video above, watch an analysis by NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin and “Rush Hour” host Nichole Berlie.