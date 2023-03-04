Murdaughs’ drunken summer revel raised eyebrows: Report

Rumors of a drunken revel involving Alex Murdaugh and his son Buster in the wake of the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh raised eyebrows in South Carolina, according to an exclusive report in the New York Post.

Alex Murdaugh, the patriarch of a once-powerhouse legal dynasty in South Carolina, received two consecutive life sentences after being found guilty of murdering his wife and youngest son.

Dana Kennedy, national writer with the New York Post, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the reported night of drinking involving Alex and Buster Murdaugh in the wake of the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

“The vibe to this whole thing, there’s an O.J. aspect to it, which is, OK, if Alex Murdaugh is innocent, where is the more somber, sober search for the people who did kill Maggie and Paul?” Kennedy said.

