Margaret Murdaugh, left and Paul Murdaugh, right, were found shot dead at family hunting lodge in Colleton County in June. (Photo via WSAV)

(NewsNation) — Those who have been closely following the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the murder of his wife and son, might have also seen a Netflix documentary detailing the case.

Called “The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” the film focuses on a boat crash Alex Murdaugh’s now-deceased son, Paul, 22, was involved in that led to the death of a young woman. Paul was believed to have been at the wheel of the boat.

“We felt like that was the pinnacle moment that the light was shining on this family,” executive producer Mike Gasparro said. People thought the family, which was prominent in the community, could “get away with anything,” he added.

Ultimately, though, the jury found Murdaugh guilty, giving a verdict in less than three hours after deliberations started. Gasparro said he was surprised the jury members came back with a decision that quickly.

“I think that the jury, the state did an amazing job with the case,” Gasparro said.

Paul’s ex-girlfriend, Morgan Doughty, says in the documentary that he kicked her, held her by the throat and punched her “really hard.”

Gasparro said on “Morning in America” that Doughty is “incredibly strong,” and it was hard for her to talk about this.

“I think that it was complicated,” he said. “She was processing it in real-time for us.”

At the same time, though, Doughty doesn’t hate Paul, Gasparro added.

“Paul was a flawed kid. He wasn’t perfect. But he was a kid,” Gasparro said. “Given another 20 years, he could have gotten his life together and straightened himself out.”