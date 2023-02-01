New cell data narrows time when Murdaugh murders happened

(NewsNation) — On Wednesday, the jury in the double homicide trial of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh viewed video taken from his 22-year-old son Paul’s phone.

Considered one of the states’ most import important pieces of evidence, the prosecution says the video from the phone was taken minutes before Paul was killed.

FBI agent Kevin Horan, co-founder of Precision Cellular Analysis, weighed in on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour,” said there’s no way to definitively way to prove that the audio from the video is Alex.

Horan also said the biggest takeaway to consider from Wednesday’s evidence was the last text massage that Maggie received.

“Just because the phone is not necessarily in use. … The phone is still recording. It’s sill doing things behind the scenes that are notating activity.”

8:49 PM: Maggie’s phone goes to landscape mode, locked.

8:53 PM: Phone display turns on, goes to portrait mode. Phone records 59 steps. Phone display goes off, comes back on for 4 seconds. Siri activated.

8:54 PM: Phone display comes on, camera activated while still locked. Phone display changes to landscape mode.

8:55 PM: Phone display goes off, switches to portrait mode.

“Very good information will tell us a lot about, potentially, what was happening at that time when that phone was either being handled or moved around,” Horan said.

