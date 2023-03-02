Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — Disgraced South Carolina former lawyer Alex Murdaugh will soon find out his fate as the jury began deliberating Thursday in a high-profile murder trial that has captured the nation’s attention.

The 54-year-old is accused of killing his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, in June 2021 near the dog kennels on the family’s South Carolina hunting estate.

The 12 jurors will now consider the testimony of more than 75 witnesses they heard during a trial that lasted over six weeks. They will also have access to 800 documents, photographs, videos of police interviews of Alex Murdaugh and other exhibits while deciding on a verdict.

These are the questions that will likely be top of mind.

What was Murdaugh’s motive?

Prosecutors have argued that Murdaugh killed his wife and son as a way to gain sympathy from the community and draw attention away from his years of financial misdeeds.

In addition to the two counts of murder, the disgraced lawyer is facing around 100 charges for a slew of crimes ranging from money laundering to tax evasion.

“The pressures on this man were unbearable. And they were all reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him,” prosecutor Creighton Waters said.

Meanwhile, the defense painted a different picture of a loving husband and father who was unfairly targeted by law enforcement.

“They had decided that unless we find somebody else, it’s going to be Alex,” said defense attorney Jim Griffin.

Where are the murder weapons?

Investigators have not found either of the murder weapons that are believed to have been used in the killings — a .300 Blackout assault-style rifle and a shotgun.

Authorities said Paul Murdaugh was shot twice with a shotgun, each round loaded with different size shot, while Maggie Murdaugh was hit with four or five bullets from the assault-style rifle.

During the trial, an expert testified that the markings on the bullet casings found near Maggie Murdaugh’s body matched those found on casings at a shooting range on the family’s property.

Was anyone else involved?

An expert for the defense testified that he believed two shooters killed Murdaugh’s wife and son. Both victims were killed with a different weapon, and there was no evidence presented to suggest either tried to defend themself.

The defense’s crime scene expert, Tim Palmbach, said it would have been cumbersome and awkward for one person to carry the two long guns used in the crime.

“The totality of the evidence is more suggestive of a two-shooter scenario,” Palmbach said.

The prosecution’s crime scene expert said there wasn’t enough evidence collected at the scene to definitely say whether there was one or two.

Murdaugh has been charged with both murders, which ties prosecutors to the one-shooter theory.

If not Alex Murdaugh, then who?

The jury may contemplate who could have killed one or both of the victims, if not Alex Murdaugh. So far, no other suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings.

In bodycam video taken from the night law enforcement responded to the crime scene, Murdaugh can be heard telling officers why he believes his wife and son were killed.

“This is a long story. My son was in a boat wreck a while back. We’ve been getting threats, I know that’s what it is,” Murdaugh said in the video.

Where are the blood-spattered clothes?

The defense has pointed out that no evidence of blood, brain matter or other material from the killings was found on Murdaugh or his clothes. Prosecutors have mostly relied on circumstantial evidence placing Murdaugh at the scene.

A caregiver for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testified that she saw him walk into his mom’s house with a blue tarp in the days after the killings. Prosecutors also found a blue rainjacket that tested positive for gun residue at the home.

State Law Enforcement Division agent Megan Fletcher testified that she found a large amount of gunshot residue inside the jacket and said it was consistent with either firing a gun while wearing it inside out or it being wrapped around a recently fired weapon.

In his testimony, Murdaugh said that he never saw or touched a blue jacket and did not take a blue tarp to his mom’s house.

Why did Murdaugh lie?

Alex Murdaugh had repeatedly told investigators that he wasn’t at the kennels the evening Maggie and Paul were killed, but that later turned out not to be true.

A video shot on Paul Murdaugh’s phone placed Alex Murdaugh in the area just five minutes before the phone was last used. Federal agents spent over a year hacking into the iPhone to find the crucial piece of evidence connecting Murdaugh to the scene.

While testifying in his own defense, Murdaugh admitted that he had lied and that he had been there.

He blamed his opioid addiction for his previous false statements and said it caused him to get into “paranoid thinking,” which led him not to trust state agents.

What happens next?

The 12-person jury will now decide whether the 54-year-old personal injury attorney is guilty of killing his wife and son. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if he is convicted of either murder count.

If he’s found not guilty, Murdaugh could still face prison time for his alleged financial crimes. Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury in December on nine counts of tax evasion. Those charges are in addition to dozens of others.

Murdaugh has yet to stand trial on those charges. If he’s found guilty, he would likely spend decades in prison.