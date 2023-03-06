Satterfield likely not murdered on Murdaugh property: Attorney

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh’s legal probes continue as the 2018 death of his housekeeper is re-examined. But the attorney for the housekeeper’s estate is not convinced she was killed.

“We do not believe she was murdered, or intentionally pushed down the stairs, and I say that because she helped raise Paul and Buster. And Paul loved her dearly,” said Satterfield’s family attorney Eric Bland on “NewsNation Live.”

Gloria Satterfield died in Feb. 2018, weeks after falling down the stairs on Murdaugh’s property. The Murdaugh family told Satterfield’s sons she tripped over the four family dogs and died as a result of her injuries. An autopsy was never performed.

Now, South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) investigators say they want to exhume Satterfield’s body after a jury found Murdaugh guilty of killing his wife and 22-year-old son.

Murdaugh was arrested in 2018 on two felony counts in connection with the missing settlement funds in Satterfield’s wrongful death suit. Murdaugh secured more than $4 million from insurers, but Satterfield’s sons didn’t receive anything.

