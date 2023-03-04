The evidence that brought down Alex Murdaugh

WALTERBORO, S.C. (NewsNation) — Video that Paul Murdaugh shot near dog kennels was key evidence that brought down Alex Murdaugh, according to trial attorney Misty Marris.

Murdaugh, the patriarch of a once-powerhouse legal dynasty in South Carolina, received two consecutive life sentences after being found guilty of murdering his wife and youngest son.

“Combine that video with Alex Murdaugh’s testimony. The big question? Why did he lie?” Marris said during an appearance on “NewsNation Prime.”

Prosecutors took more than a year to charge Murdaugh with murder, but they ultimately decided not to pursue the death penalty.

Authorities said Paul Murdaugh, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun, each round loaded with a different size shot, while Maggie Murdaugh, 52, was struck with four or five bullets from a rifle. A crime scene report suggested both victims were shot in the head after initially being wounded near dog kennels on the Murdaughs’ sprawling rural property.

