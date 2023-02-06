Live: Alex Murdaugh trial Day 9

(NewsNation) — The double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues into its third calendar week Monday when testimony resumes.

Murdaugh, a disbarred South Carolina attorney, is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021 on their sprawling hunting estate roughly 70 miles west of Charleston. Prosecutors allege Murdaugh shot them to death to deflect attention from the imminent revelation of a decade of financial crimes.

His defense lawyers have sought to poke holes in the state’s forensic evidence and suggested there may have been two shooters. His wife, Maggie, was killed with a rifle, while his son Paul was killed with a shotgun.

Day nine of the trial is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can watch the proceedings in the video player above.