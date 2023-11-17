Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty in financial crimes plea deal

(NewsNation) — Convicted murderer and former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the case of his financial crimes

The plea deal includes a 27-year prison sentence with 85% time for the charges brought against him by the state of South Carolina. He also waived his right to an appeal. The deal does not include county-level charges he is also facing.

The once-prominent attorney came to national attention when he was arrested for the murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. As the case unfolded, more information emerged on deaths connected to the family as well as allegedly hiring a man to kill him for the insurance settlement.

Murdaugh was also implicated in a number of financial crimes, where he allegedly used his position as an attorney to steal money from clients. Prosecutors charged Murdaugh with 101 financial crimes and said clients lost $8.8 million through Murdaugh’s schemes.

The financial crimes trial was postponed until after the murder trial where Murdaugh was convicted. He previously pleaded guilty to federal charges related to financial crimes, in a deal that included an agreement to pay restitution to every identifiable victim.

Murdaugh is already serving a life sentence for the murders of his wife and son.