NAACP office vandalized, burglarized Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The office of Austin’s NAACP chapter was broken into before sunrise Sunday, according to Nelson Linder, the chapter’s president.

“These are very difficult and challenging times,” said Linder in a Sunday evening Facebook post, “So please trust me that at this moment everything is in alignment and our collective intent is to focus on ensuring we are in agreement to hold whoever did this accountable.”

No one was in the building at the time, Linder said. A window was smashed open with a brick, and NAACP property was stolen from the building.

APD said Monday there “is no evidence to suggest this is a hate crime.”

Austin police told KXAN it received a 911 call about the break-in at 8:02 a.m. and went to the office at 1050 E. 11th St. at 8:50 a.m. At the time, they couldn’t reach the owner.

APD then got another call at 10:43 a.m. about a break-in at the same location and didn’t go back out because it had already investigated.

“Everyone I have communicated with today from the Austin Police Department has been professional, helpful and responsive,” Linder’s post continued. “This morning was a small matter of communication. Things are clear and moving forward.”