Nashville police chief son wanted in shooting of two officers found dead

John Drake Jr., 38, was wanted by the TBI for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Drake Jr. was found dead Tuesday evening from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound. (Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Invesitgation)

(NewsNation) — The suspect wanted for allegedly shooting two police officers on Saturday was found dead Tuesday evening from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

John Drake Jr., 38, was added to the TBI Most Wanted list on Sunday after he was accused of shooting two police officers outside a Dollar General store in La Vergne, a city about 20 miles southeast of Nashville, Saturday afternoon.

Officers Ashley Boleyjack and Gregory Kern were investigating a stolen vehicle outside the store when they struggled with the suspect, who pulled a handgun and shot them, said La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews. Both officers were treated and released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Drake Jr. was wanted by the TBI for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and a reward was set for any information leading to his arrest.

Police had warned that Drake Jr., the estranged son of Nashville’s police chief, was considered armed and dangerous.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake issued a statement Saturday confirming his son was the suspect in the shooting. He said his son has not been part of his life for some time.

“Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38 years old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon,” Drake said. “He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions.”

On Tuesday, MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said Drake Jr. approached individuals outside their Nashville home just after 6 p.m. and demanded their gold Chrysler 200 at gunpoint. Drake Jr. then got into the car and drove away.

A short time later, MNPD officers saw the Chrysler and initiated a pursuit. Officers followed Drake Jr. until he eventually crashed the Chrysler into a parked car.

Drake Jr. then got out of the car and ran into a shed behind a home nearby, according to investigators.

As authorities responded to the scene, TBI said they heard the sound of a muffled gunshot from the shed. When officers investigated, they discovered Drake Jr. dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An investigation into the incident and Drake Jr.’s death remains ongoing at the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and TBI special agents say they are awaiting a full autopsy report.

Moews issued a statement Tuesday night, thanking all involved officers and providing his prayers to Chief Drake and his family.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell released a statement, which reads: “This was a tragic end to John Drake Jr.’s life, and our heart goes out to Chief Drake and his family at this difficult time.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WKRN contributed to this report.