Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns from local stores

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, on Monday March, 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

(NewsNation) — The Nashville shooting suspect who killed multiple people, including three children, at a private Christian school Monday bought at least seven firearms legally from local stores, according to officials.

Three of those firearms were used in the shooting, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference.

The shooter has previously been identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Debunking rumors they said had spread through the community, authorities told reporters that they have no evidence at this time that Hale targeted specific individuals. The church building itself, however, had been targeted, police said.

Surveillance footage from the shooting was released late Monday evening. Seven people in total, including the shooter, died at The Covenant School, a private Christian school for students ranging from preschool through sixth grade.

The six victims fatally shot have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all age 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.