Police release video of Nashville school shooting

(NewsNation) — Nashville police released surveillance footage from the private school shooting Monday that left seven people dead, including the shooter.

The new video shows the shooter driving around The Covenant School in a Honda Fit, parking and shooting through the doors to gain entry into the building. In the video, the suspect can be seen slowly moving through the school pointing a weapon.

Police identified the suspect as Audrey Hale, who was reportedly armed with two assault-style guns and a pistol. When responding to the scene, police “engaged” with the shooter, leaving them dead.

The six victims fatally shot by the active shooter have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

A motive for what’s being described by authorities as a targeted shooting has not yet been revealed, but Metro Police Chief John Drake said Hale was a former student of the school, had maps of the school and a manifesto.

There was not a school resource officer on-site at the time of the shooting. A five-officer unit with Metro Police rushed to the scene, handling the situation in 14 minutes, according to Nashville’s mayor.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school for students ranging from pre-school through sixth grade.

The investigation into the school shooting is ongoing.