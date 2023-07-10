Nassar victim remembers ‘sister survivors’ after his stabbing

(NewsNation) — Larry Nassar, the disgraced sports doctor who was convicted of sexually abusing dozens of girls and women for decades, was stabbed multiple times in prison. One of his victims speaks out about how the news impacted her.

“I think today hits the survivors of Nassar in lots of different ways, based on kind of where we’re at in our healing journey, and my heart goes out to all of my sister survivors having to deal with more Nassar yet again,” said Sarah Klein.

Klein, a former competitive gymnast and Nassar abuse survivor, joined NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” to share her reaction to hearing about Nassar’s stabbing, saying vengeance is not the answer.

“Violence and vengeance are never the answer, and that’s never what we wanted. I think we all were after justice and accountability, and I think our desire for justice was perfectly satisfied by the lawful painful life sentence that he was given in a proper court of law,” Klein said.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted to sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Nassar also pleaded guilty in a separate case to possessing images of child sexual abuse.