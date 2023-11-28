Nazi materials seized from Ohio Walmart shooter’s house

(NewsNation) — Authorities said a shooting inside an Ohio Wal-Mart may have been motivated by racism — and now, local media outlets are reporting that Nazi flags and an “SS history book” were found at the gunman’s home in Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News reports the results of a search warrant show two Nazi flags, the SS flag, a computer, an external hard drive, two gaming consoles and several documents and handwritten notes were seized by investigators from Benjamin Charles Jones’ home. The SS was a Nazi paramilitary organization.

Police say Jones, 20, opened fire at a Wal-Mart in Beavercreek, a suburb of Dayton, on Nov. 20, in an attack that was “at least partially motivated by racially motivated violent extremist ideology” before shooting and killing himself.

Two Black women, one white woman and one white man were injured in the shooting, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Jones used a Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine with one nine-round magazine in the shooting, which the FBI and Beavercreek Police said he bought on Nov. 18.

Investigators are continuing to look at Jones’ background to see if his answers on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Form 4472 were inaccurate.

Anyone with information on Jones is being asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact them online at tips.fbi.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.