Gilgo Beach murder suspect was ‘very anti-social,’ neighbor says

  • Neighbor Michael Musto says the suspect walked past his house every day
  • Musto says suspect’s alleged crimes are 'unspeakable'
  • He described suspect Rex Heuermann as a 'recluse'

Updated:
Crime

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation