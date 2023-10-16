Nevada prosecutor accused of luring a child to engage in sexual conduct

Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A prosecutor for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office faces two felony charges including statutory sexual sexual seduction, court records showed.

On Friday Henderson police arrested Tanner Castro, deputy district attorney for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, on charges of luring a child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct and statutory sexual seduction, according to court records.

Castro was previously a law clerk at the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada for the Honorable David Jones.

Castro posted bail on Saturday and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.

8 News Now reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and Castro for a statement and did not receive a response.

Crime

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation

Join the email newsletter that keeps you in the know, and download the NewsNation apps on your television and your phone to make sure you don’t miss any of the news for all America.