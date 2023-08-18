Nevada school employee accused of attempted lewdness with child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges related to attempted lewdness with a child under 16, according to CCSD police.

Calvin Pouncy, 57, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center earlier this week.

The arrest is in connection to an investigation dating back to Aug. 2022.

Pouncy has been assigned to home since August 2022 and has not been on a CCSD campus since the investigation began.

He has been employed by CCSD since November 2018 and was last assigned to Green Valley High School as a Learning Strategist.