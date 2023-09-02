New Hampshire man indicted for threatening to kill senator

(NewsNation) — A New Hampshire man has been indicted for threatening to kill a U.S. senator because he was angry that the senator was “blocking military promotions,” according to court records.

Brian Landry, 67, has been charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder the U.S. official, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of New Hampshire announced Thursday.

According to court records, Landry called a district field office on May 17, and left a threatening message for the senator. The senator in question was not named in court documents.

“Hey stupid. I’m a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you. You’re a dead man walking, you piece of f*****g sh*t,” Landry said in the voicemail.

When interviewed by investigators, Landry admitted to calling the Senator’s office but did not recall exactly what he had said.

Landry is facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on September 14, 2023.