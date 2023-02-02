Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, began her first term in 2022. (Credit: Borough of Sayreville)

(NewsNation) — A New Jersey woman found dead in her car with multiple gunshot wounds has been identified by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office as Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

Authorities received a 911 call reporting shots fired at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday around Samuel Circle in Sayreville. Police located Dwumfour, and she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The press release didn’t name Dwumfour, but several elected officials offered their condolences on social media.

“As a community, we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour,” Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said on Facebook. “Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and community leader.”

According to WABC, Dwumfour was a business analyst and part-time EMT who was elected to the council in 2021.

“My sincerest condolences to the family of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour,” Sayreville GOP chairperson Karen Bailey Bebert said. “May God bring you peace and God rest her soul.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is “stunned” by news of Dwumfour’s death “in an act of gun violence.”

“Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts, she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness,” he said on Twitter.

NewsNation reached out to the Sayreville Police Department, who referred inquiries to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The office did not immediately return a phone call Thursday morning.

Those with information or surveillance footage of the area are asked to call Detective Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3477.