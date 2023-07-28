Man accused of killing councilwoman extradited to New Jersey

This undated photo provided by the Sayreville, N.J., Borough Council shows Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. (Sayreville Borough Council via AP)

(NewsNation) — A 28-year-old man who is accused of killing a New Jersey councilwoman in February was extradited from his home state of Virginia Thursday.

Rashid Ali Bynum is suspected of fatally shooting Eunice Dwumfour after the 30-year-old Sayreville, New Jersey, councilwoman was found dead in her car outside her home.

Bynum was arrested in Chesapeake, Virginia back in May but had not been extradited to New Jersey until this week.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Investigators said in May that Bynum, on the day of the murder, researched the area where Dwumfour was found. He had also studied the church the councilwoman was involved with, as well as the types of magazines compatible with a specific type of handgun.

Investigators were able to trace Bynum’s travels from his cell phone and vehicle location data on the day of the murder, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Authorities also recovered a handgun at an address in Smithfield, Virginia.

Dwumfour was a pastor in a prosperity gospel church, Champions Royal Assembly, that is based in Nigeria. She also worked as a part-time EMT and a business analyst. Dwumfour was elected to the Sayreville City Council in 2021.

Bynum is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility while awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.