(NewsNation) — A New Jersey teacher and mother of three who had been missing since Monday was found dead in a shallow grave.

Kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez was reported missing on Monday when she failed to show up to teach at her school, which was a short walk from her home.

After a welfare check, police believed a crime had taken place and reportedly found blood splatters in her apartment.

Police found her buried in a shallow grave in Kearny, New Jersey, and have said they believe her death is suspicious. They have not said how she died.

Hernandez had worked for BelovED Charter School since 2017, and two of her children were students there. The school closed on Wednesday to honor her, and students paid their respects.

Hernandez had three children, the youngest only 2. All three are in the care of her mother.

Police have not announced any suspects in her death or made any arrests. Anyone with information can contact the office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at the Hudson County Prosecutor Office website.