New photo released in search for escapee Michael Burham

(NewsNation) — Authorities have released a new photograph showing a stash of supplies believed to be connected to escaped inmate Michael Charles Burham.

The stash was found outside the city of Warren, Pennsylvania, and contained clothing, food and other materials someone might need to live in the woods, according to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are involved in the search, which has now gone on for one week. In addition to officers searching on foot, efforts have included the use of drones, helicopters and dogs. Bivens said law enforcement believes Burham is still in the general area of the jail, citing his comfort with the location and ability to survive in the woods.

Burham escaped from a Pennsylvania jail where he was being held on a $1M bond for burglary and kidnapping charges. He is also a suspect in a murder that took place in Jamestown, New York. Burham escaped by climbing up exercise equipment and using a rope made of bedsheets to scale down the walls of the jail.

Authorities are investigating whether a drone seen near the prison before Burham’s escape could be connected.

Burham has military and survivalist training and is believed to be evading capture in the Allegheny National Forest. The terrain has complicated efforts to find him, as much of the searching must be done on foot.

During the search, law enforcement officials found a number of campsites and stockpiles of supplies they believe belong to Burham. They believe he may be getting assistance in his escape and have vowed to arrest anyone who aids him.

Police warned those in the area that Burham is extremely dangerous and urged residents to take caution and make sure to lock all doors and be aware of their surroundings when out and about.

A reward for information related to Burham’s capture has been increased and now totals $22,000