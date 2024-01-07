New video shows man charging at Las Vegas judge before attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New video obtained Friday by NewsNation affiliate KLAS shows a man jumping a table and charging at a Las Vegas judge before attacking her and several staff.

As KLAS first reported, Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time felon, was in Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ courtroom for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. As Holthus was getting ready to sentence Redden to prison, he lunged over the bench and attacked her.

The new video shows a different angle than in the widely shared video Wednesday. In the new video, Holthus’ bailiff, Shane Brandon, appears to prepare to handcuff Redden, which Redden sees. He then jumps over a table and runs toward Holthus’ bench.

After leaping over the bench, Redden allegedly slammed Holthus’ head against a wall, struck her once on the head, and pulled some hair out of her head, documents said. She then hid under her desk “balled up covering her face.” The ensuing struggle lasted several minutes.

Brandon, received 25 stitches to a gash on his face, documents said. He also dislocated his shoulder.

Redden also hit and punched a corrections officer who was present in the courtroom, documents said. Holthus’ law clerk, Michael Lasso, was cut several times on his hand in the melee.

After the attack, in a holding cell near the courtroom, Redden reportedly told an officer, “Judge has it out for me,” “Judge is evil,” “I’m sorry you guys had to see that,” documents said. Another officer said Redden asked him if what he did was wrong.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus presides over the arraignment of Republican electors, accused in a fake elector scheme, as they appear remotely at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Redden also told corrections officers he had a bad day and tried to kill her, according to documents KLAS first obtained Thursday.

In a filing Friday, Holthus ordered officers to bring Redden to court “by any and all means necessary” for the interrupted hearing’s continuance Monday, KLAS first reported. Redden could still appear in court via teleconference from jail.

Redden faced 13 charges in connection with Wednesday’s attack in a new court case. A Las Vegas Justice Court judge, not Holthus, will hear bail arguments in that case Tuesday.

As KLAS reported Wednesday, Redden was previously in front of Holthus on charges of malicious destruction of property. Holthus granted him probation in that case. Records show he served prison time on a domestic battery charge for a year, starting in 2021. In that case, a different judge sentenced Redden to prison for a term of 12-30 months.