republican debate

Majority of NYC grocers have seen shoplifters this year: report

  • A majority of store owners in NYC have had shoplifters, survey shows
  • Many increased security, but say it has not deterred people from stealing
  • Retailers lost billions of dollars because of shoplifting last year

Updated:

(NewsNation) — Nearly all grocers — 93% — in New York City say they have been victims of shoplifting this year.

Of those, 60% said they’ve been burglarized every single day of the week in 2023, according to the results of a September survey by members of the National Supermarkets Association shared with The New York Post.

Although the survey states that 72% of supermarket owners have beefed up security measures, those who spoke to The Post said they still feel like their stores are being targeted.

Best Black Friday Deals for 2023:

Holiday shopping season is here — shop the top gifts now

Black Friday deals on TVs are still live on Amazon

Get the best, most in-demand toys before they sell out

“We’ve implemented a security company, we all have walkie-talkies, but we still get hit with shoplifting, sometimes two, three … seven shoplifters (a day,)” Frank Pimentel, who owns a SuperFresh supermarket in Mott Haven and a Food Universe in Melrose, told the newspaper.

Stores throughout New York state lost $4.4 billion due to retail theft in the last year, according to Capitol One Shopping Research.

This comes as the mayor of New York City recently announced plans to freeze the hiring of new police officers through 2025.

About 3,000 NYC police officers have either retired or resigned in the last three years — and this year, close to 2,500 have already departed from the force, according to data analyzed by The New York Post. More are expected to turn in their badges before 2023 ends, meaning more officers potentially working longer hours on a regular basis to make up for the gap in manpower.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently told all city agencies to expect a 5% cut in funding. Adams has pointed to resources being strained as the city continues to see an influx of migrants coming in as the reason for these cuts.

Crime

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation