New York county refuses migrants after sex assault accusations

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Frustrated leaders in Erie County, New York have temporarily halted the acceptance of additional asylum seekers pending strengthened security measures after two migrants have been arrested on charges of sex crimes.

However, immigration advocates in Western New York contend that the actions of these two men don’t reflect the character of the numerous migrants who have relocated from New York City to the area over the last two months.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county’s “trust and good faith has been betrayed.”

“I demanded [New York City] Mayor [Eric] Adams pause all further transportation of asylum-seekers to our community until such time as we can resolve all security issues,” he said during a Saturday press conference, according to Spectrum News.

This decision follows the arrest of 22-year-old Kindu Jeancy, a native of the Republic of the Congo, who was charged with sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment Friday in Cheektowaga. He’s accused of assaulting a hotel employee.

The alleged victim, an employee of an organization assisting asylum seekers, was working at a hotel designated to house migrants arriving from New York City.

Situated across from a residential neighborhood, Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould is calling for the closure of the hotel as a migrant shelter.

“I’m asking for the immediate discontinued use of the Best Western Hotel on Dingens Street. The hotel is located in a residential neighborhood and it’s causing not only safety concerns to nearby residents but also quality of life issues,” Gould said during a news conference.

Earlier this month, Venezuelan migrant Jesus Guzman-Bermudez was accused of raping a woman in the presence of a 3-year-old child.

Officials said the incident occurred while the 26-year-old and the victim were residing at a Cheektowaga hotel, which was supported by the Adams administration.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed the National Guard to the Erie County hotels housing migrants.

Meanwhile, the county is actively seeking reimbursement from New York City for the expenses related to providing shelter to the 540 migrants residing within their community.