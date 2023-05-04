10 apprehended in 3-day New York ICE operation

ICE is attempting to apprehend over a dozen people in the country illegally.

(NewsNation) — A three-day operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement involves over a dozen individuals who have reentered the United States unlawfully — some of whom are connected to the MS-13 gang, according to authorities.

As of 7:40 a.m. Thursday, 10 of the 15 wanted people have been apprehended. Four of the individuals have criminal warrants.

This operation targets 15 individuals across Long Island, New York who are wanted for several crimes, including homicide. At least four are affiliated with MS-13, which the Department of Justice describes as “a national and transnational gang composed largely of individuals of Salvadoran or Central American descent.”

Authorities say the people they’re looking for are located in Uniondale, Amityville, West Hempstead, St. James, and Freeport, Long Island.