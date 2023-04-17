Two New York men arrested over illegal Chinese police station

(NewsNation) — Two New York City residents were charged in connection with operating an illegal police station in the U.S. for the Chinese government, the Department of Justice announced.

“Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan were arrested Monday at their homes in New York City, according to the Department of Justice.

Lu and Chen are charged with conspiring to act as agents of China’s government and obstructing justice.

The police station closed in the fall of 2022 after the people operating it became aware of the FBI’s investigation, a news release states.

