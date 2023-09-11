Ex-New York police chief pleads not guilty after sex sting

Melville, N.Y.: Former Suffolk County police chief James Burke is escorted to a vehicle by FBI personnel outside the FBI office in Melville, New York on December 9, 2015. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A former suburban New York police chief who once led the Gilgo Beach killings investigation pleaded not guilty Monday to charges handed down after a sex solicitation sting last month.

Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke entered a not guilty plea to charges of public lewdness and indecent exposure Monday during a hearing in Central Islip.

The 58-year-old was taken into custody on the morning of Aug. 22 at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Farmingville after interacting with an undercover park ranger.

Burke served as Suffolk County’s chief of police from 2012 to 2015. During his tenure, Burke oversaw the investigation into the deaths of multiple sex workers whose remains were discovered in the area of Gilgo Beach. He has been accused of delaying the investigation by blocking the police department’s cooperation with federal authorities.

After resigning in late 2015, he pleaded guilty to federal charges for beating a handcuffed man suspected of stealing pornography, sex toys and other items from his police department SUV. He served 40 months in prison before being released in April 2019 in that case. His term of supervised release ended last year.

Burke is due back in court Oct. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.