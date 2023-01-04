(NewsNation) — A 22-year-old newlywed woman was killed while working her shift at a Sanducky, Ohio, Dollar Tree on New Year’s Day, local police said.

According to the press release, Keris L. Riebel, who married her husband Jordan on Oct. 8, 2022, was found deceased upon arrival after receiving dispatch about “a man waving a machete around inside the store and had struck an employee.”

The man in question and prime suspect —27-year-old Bethel M. Bekele — reportedly left the store by the time police arrived, but was later arrested and detained for questioning.

According to police, an investigation revealed Bekele entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel and “struck her numerous times with the machete.”

While local authorities are still unclear of a motive, the press release says detectives are still looking into whether there was any remote relationship between the victim and suspect.

Until then, Bekele has been charged with murder.

“The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident and upon completion of the investigation, additional charges could be forthcoming,” the press release reads in part.

Since Riebel’s death, the Sandusky community has been outpouring love and support. Riebel was a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School in Bucyrus, about 20 miles east of Upper Sandusky. Her school district left a heartfelt note.

“Keris was a beautiful soul, with a faith-filled heart,” the school district said in a Facebook post. “She exuded genuine kindness to everyone she met and her smile was unforgettable. Keris was taken way too soon and will forever live in the hearts of the Wynford community.”

Additionally, a GoFundMe page was set up for Keris. According to WFIN, the initial fundraising goal of $30,000 was “quickly surpassed,” resulting them posting a new total of $50,000 in order to provide her a proper burial and “grief counseling for family members.”

“Keris was a beautiful soul and anyone who met her would say how sweet and kind she was. Keris just graduated with her bachelors degree in Human Resources and was looking forward to starting her career,” the GoFundMe reads in part.

