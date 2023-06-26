Three dead in Newton triple homicide, suspect at large

NEWTON, Mass. (NewsNation) — Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Newton police are investigating the deaths of three elderly people found in their Newton home on Sunday, according to a press release.

The three elderly people, who have not yet been identified by officials, were discovered by a person known to the victims who called 911 around 10:14 a.m. ET Sunday, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said.

The victims were believed to have died from “apparent stab wounds and blunt trauma,” the report said. A preliminary investigation into the triple homicide suggested that there were signs of forced entry into the home, the report said.

“We are very concerned with such a violent crime taking place within our city,” Newton Police Department Chief John Carmichael Jr. said. “These individuals (suspects) are still at large. We do emphasize to be vigilant and pay attention to what is happening in your neighborhood.”

An investigation into the deaths remains ongoing and law enforcement said they are following leads, including investigating another attempted break-in that occurred about a half-mile from the location of the triple homicide reported earlier in the day, the press release said.

Police investigating the deaths have asked the public to check any possible video footage or camera footage that might have captured anything related to the crime.

“We are asking people to remain vigilant,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. “Lock your doors and windows even if you do not normally do that.”

Newton police also urge the public to remain vigilant, lock doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity at 617-796-2123. In the event of an emergency, call 911.