No evidence of hate crime in Detroit synagogue president’s death: Police

DETROIT (NewsNation) — Police said they’ve found no evidence of antisemitism as a motive in the death of a Detroit synagogue president who was fatally stabbed at her home on Saturday.

“The investigation into Ms. Woll remains ongoing. At this time, however, no evidence has surfaced that the crime was motivated by antisemitism,” Detroit Police said in a statement to NewsNation.

Samantha Woll was remembered Sunday by family, friends and top Michigan officials as a generous, thoughtful leader who built bridges between communities.

“You so deeply wanted peace for this world. You fought for everyone regardless of who they were or where they came from,” said Monica Woll Rosen, directly addressing her late sister before mourners at the Jewish funeral home. “You were the definition of a leader. Our world is shattered without you.”

Known to friends and family as “Sam,” the 40-year-old led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was a campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel and a former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Detroit police said Samantha Woll was found dead outside of her home by a passerby at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a “trail of blood” leading to the inside of Woll’s home, where they said they believe the crime occurred.

Police Chief James E. White said Sunday that investigators were working with the FBI to analyze forensic evidence to piece together a timeline leading to Woll’s death. That included interviewing “individuals with information that may further this investigation.”

White, who had asked the public not to draw quick conclusions. He said more information would come on Monday.

Woll was born and raised in the Detroit area and was a University of Michigan graduate. She became the president of the board of directors at Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.