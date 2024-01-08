No public evidence of tapes: Epstein victims attorney  

(NewsNation) — Attorney Gloria Allred who represented 20 of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, highlighted the lack of concrete evidence to support the recent allegations of sex tapes made of former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and businessman Richard Branson.

“Since she appears to have retracted what she said, I don’t think we could rely on it. Now, that doesn’t mean the tapes don’t exist or do exist,” Allred said in an “On Balance” interview.

The claims, initially made by Sarah Ransome, a woman who settled a lawsuit with the late financier have raised questions about the extent of Epstein’s influence and the potential existence of compromising material.

Allred acknowledged Ransome’s retraction of the story and emphasized the absence of corroboration, casting doubt on the credibility of the alleged tapes.

Allred referenced Alan Dershowitz’s theory suggesting that Epstein might have employed extortion to maintain his financial standing. Dershowitz, Epstein’s former lawyer, insinuated that Epstein had leverage over influential individuals, potentially explaining the high-profile figures in his social circle.

“I do think that there were some photos, I don’t know whether there were tapes. And this is, of course, a great concern to any victims,” Allred said.

As the conversation pivoted towards justice in the Epstein case, Allred expressed uncertainty about the accountability of all those involved. While Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, faces imprisonment, and Epstein himself is deceased, Allred pointed out that criminal prosecution has been limited.

Maxwell’s defamation case brought by Virginia Giuffre was settled without a trial, and Epstein’s suicide halted criminal proceedings against him.

Allred emphasized the ongoing challenges in holding all responsible parties accountable, noting that confidential settlements have provided some civil accountability. However, with numerous names being disclosed and accusations surfacing, the true extent of the involvement of various individuals remains speculative.

These allegations were revealed in newly released records related to Epstein, which are being unsealed on a rolling basis. The documents include the names of Epstein’s associates, workers, witnesses and victims.