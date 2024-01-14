North Carolina man convicted in multiple hate crimes

(NewsNation) — A North Carolina man who attacked a Black man and a Hispanic man on different occasions has been convicted on hate crime charges, according to the Justice Department.

Marian Hudak, 52, shouted racial slurs at a Black man while driving in Concord, North Carolina, in October 2022. He then got out of his vehicle and punched the driver’s side window multiple times before following the man and threatening to kill him.

Hudak also attacked his Hispanic neighbor in November 2021. Hudak hurled racist language toward the man before punching and attacking the neighbor while making anti-Hispanic comments.

Evidence including a KKK flag, a racist publication and Nazi memorabilia were found at Hudak’s home and presented at trial.

“Investigating civil rights violations is some of the most important work we do,” said Special Agent of the FBI Charlotte Field Office. “No one should be afraid to drive down the street, fill their car with gas or take their children to the bus stop because of someone’s intolerance and racial hatred. The FBI hopes this guilty verdict can give Mr. Hudak’s victims some sense of peace.”

Hudak is scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on May 1.