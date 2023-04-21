Suspect in North Carolina shooting of girl waives extradition

(NewsNation) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting a six-year-old and her parents appeared in a Florida court Friday after a two-day manhunt ended with his arrest.

Robert Louis Singletary waived his right to an extradition hearing and will be taken back to North Carolina to face charges. He was arrested Thursday night by police in Hillsborough County, Florida, after turning himself in, Gaston County, North Carolina, police said.

Officials conducted a broad manhunt for Singletary, who fled after the Tuesday night shootings near Gastonia, a city of roughly 80,000 people west of Charlotte.

Neighbors said the attack happened after some neighborhood children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into Singletary’s yard.

Kinsley White, 6, and her mother, Ashley Hildebrand, joined NewsNation’s “Banfield” in an exclusive interview Thursday to discuss the injuries they suffered in the shooting.

“He’s not doing good,” Hildebrand said, describing her husband’s injuries. “He’s got several injuries … his liver’s split. His lungs got a piece missing. Broken ribs. He’s got a big ol’ hole in his back.”

The incident is the latest in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial circumstances.