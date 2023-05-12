NY lawmaker’s bill would add more legal protections to store employees

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NewsNation) — Mohammad Zafar knows the shelves of his Staten Island bagel shop better than anyone.

He also knows the repeat shoplifters of his store well.

“Every time, we couldn’t get them because the guys working behind the counter were busy making people’s food. (The shoplifters) come in and grab stuff and leave.”

The duo behind the theft Zafar described returned recently, this time brandishing a knife and smashing the door.

“When you come outside, we will cut you,” they said, according to Zafar.

New York state Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, a Democrat, had planned to unveil recently proposed crime legislation at Zafar’s store. Until its most recent burglary.

”They were broken into again, and someone came in with a machete. And this just so happens to be the day before our event,” Scarcella-Spanton said.

Her proposed legislation would elevate retail workers to the same protected category as police officers, firefighters and other front-line workers.

Her bill has bipartisan support.

“I think we really missed the boat by not including the retail workers to begin with,” she said.

Nelson Eusebio, who leads the Coalition to Save Our Supermarkets, supports Scarcella-Spanton’s plan.

“The police don’t want to be bothered with these career criminals,” said Eusebio. “They know they’re going to take them in, process them, and the guys will be out in an hour.”