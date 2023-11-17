NYC employee accused of trying to kidnap 15-year-old girl: NYPD

An NYPD vehicle in New York City on Oct. 13, 2023 (Credit: PIX11 News)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Department of Education employee is accused in the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in Queens according to authorities.

Police said Yogeshwar Narine, 32, was charged with luring a child, attempted kidnapping, attempted unlawful imprisonment and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Narine allegedly tried to pull the teenager into a black SUV as she walked to school near Francis Lewis Boulevard and 113th Road on Wednesday, according to authorities. The girl was able to escape, police said.