NYC employee accused of trying to kidnap 15-year-old girl: NYPD

Updated:

An NYPD vehicle in New York City on Oct. 13, 2023 (Credit: PIX11 News)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Department of Education employee is accused in the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in Queens according to authorities.

Police said Yogeshwar Narine, 32, was charged with luring a child, attempted kidnapping, attempted unlawful imprisonment and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Narine allegedly tried to pull the teenager into a black SUV as she walked to school near Francis Lewis Boulevard and 113th Road on Wednesday, according to authorities. The girl was able to escape, police said.

Crime

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation