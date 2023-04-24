NYC subway ridership spikes, but crime has riders on alert

NEW YORK (PIX11) — This past week, subway ridership continued its slow but steady rise since the lows of the pandemic.

Last Thursday, 4 million riders were recorded in the subway system — a figure that hasn’t been seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. But crime underground has remained a persistent problem, even with police pouring into the system.

On Saturday, a woman stabbed a man in the back inside the Times Square subway station. The attacker remained at large, as of Saturday evening.

Subway riders told PIX11 News they are on high alert when they enter the system.

“I constantly have my head on a swivel,” said one rider.

“It’s hit or miss, you never know what to expect,” another rider said.

Mayor Eric Adams has championed a number of initiatives, with the backing and financial support of Gov. Kathy Hochul, to make officers more visible outside stations on platforms and in trains.

NYPD statistics show transit crime is down about 7% compared to the same time period last year, but it is still up 58% compared to two years ago. And crimes are being noticed by more commuters as ridership increases.